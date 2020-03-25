Griffith Park Added to List of Los Angeles Parks Closures

The list of closures now also includes hiking trails at Griffith Park, and other hiking trails throughout Los Angeles County, including Eaton Canyon Trail, as well as parking lots for beaches and state parks.

Most parks throughout Southern California remain open, such as Echo Park, where people were practicing social distancing, but some said it wasn't always easy.

"People just walk right toward you," said Miles Dougall, a park visitor. "People are creatures of habit, are defaulting to their usual behavior."

LA city was forced to get tougher, after too many people responded to the message that, "it's OK to go outside to take a hike."

It's not clear when the parks would reopen again but hiking enthusiasts are taking it in stride.

"I'm a little sad because I do like fresh air," said Kyle Hultgren. "That's part of the reason I moved here."