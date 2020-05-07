Griffith Park, Other Trails to Reopen in Time for Mother’s Day

Like many other Los Angeles parks and trails, Griffith Park will reopen on Saturday morning -- a day before Mother's Day -- after being closed due to the coronavirus.

The reopening of the park, which has been closed since late March, was announced by LA Councilmember David Ryu, who represents Griffith Park and serves as the council's Committee on Parks.

"One of the hardest parts of this pandemic has been the losing access to Los Angeles' open space," Ryu said in a news release. "As someone who grew up in a small apartment in Los Angeles, and spent Sundays in Griffith Park with my mom and grandmother, I know how important park access is to working families.

"I'm grateful to the Mayor for his decision today, and I want to ensure that all Angelenos are able to enjoy our parks safely - with masks and proper social distancing."

Griffith Park is one of many LA trails to reopen this weekend after Mayor Eric Garcetti unveiled the initial steps to reopen the city Wednesday. Many retail businesses will be allowed to open pickup services starting Friday, while most golf courses and trails will begin accepting visitors Saturday.

However, face coverings and social distancing are still mandated. The Runyon Canyon parks and LA city beaches remain closed. Botanic gardens across the county will also be closed on Sunday, according to the LA County Department of Parks and Recreation.

Here's what is reopening this weekend at #LACOUNTYPARKS.



Saturday 5/9 - Golf Courses and Trails (w/ safety restrictions)

Sunday 5/10 - Local and Regional Parks (Botanic gardens are closed) pic.twitter.com/DgwxQlSWlE — Los Angeles County Parks & Recreation (@lacountyparks) May 7, 2020

Mike Pampanin, Ryu's spokesman, also said that the councilman is working with the LA Department of Recreation and Parks to put in battery-powered counters on Griffith Park trails.

The counters, according to Pampanin, will give the department real-time data on how many visitors are on each trail, though there is currently no plan in place to limit the number of guests.

The Griffith Observatory remains closed until further notice.