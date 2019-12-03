Map: There’s a New Way to Wander Around Griffith Park on Weekends

The Griffith Parkline will make 12 stops throughout the 4,300-acre park, including the Autry Museum, Travel Town and Observatory

By Jonathan Lloyd

What to Know

  • The Griffith Parkline will run Saturdays and Sundays, making stops throughout Griffith Park
  • The free shuttle connects with the DASH and Metro system

A free weekend shuttle with stops at attractions in Los Angeles' Griffith Park will begin operations this weekend.

The Griffith Parkline will make 12 stops throughout the 4,300-acre park. The system has five shuttles that stop at the LA Zoo, Travel Town, Griffith Observatory, Autry Museum, Greek Theatre and other locations.

Scroll down for a full list of stops and route map.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

LAX 5 hours ago

Man May Have Jumped to His Death inside LAX Terminal

LAX 5 hours ago

Officials Investigate Latest Death at LAX

It will connected to the DASH bus system and Metro stops in and around the park.

The Saturday-Sunday service begins this weekend.

City of Los Angeles
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us