Griffith Park

Griffith Park Observatory to livestream total lunar eclipse. Where to watch

The eclipse will begin at 8:50 p.m. on Thursday, March 13

By Benjamin Papp

The Moon as seen over Santa Monica, California on May 26, 2021 during the “Super Blood Moon” total eclipse. – Stargazers across the Pacific Rim will cast their eyes skyward on Wednesday night to witness a rare “Super Blood Moon”, as the heavens align to bring an extra-spectacular lunar eclipse. The first total lunar eclipse in two years will happen at the same time as the Moon is closest to Earth, in what astronomers say will be a once-in-a-decade show. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

The Griffith Park Observatory is scheduled to livestream next week's total lunar eclipse online.

The broadcast will begin on Thursday, March 13 at 8:50 p.m., and end the next morning at 3:05 a.m. on its YouTube channel as long as weather is clear enough for viewing.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The observatory notes the eclipse should be visible to the naked eye from anywhere in Southern California with no telescope needed as people are encouraged to "just look southeast.”

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Lunar eclipses are not dangerous to the eyes and do not require eye protection.

The observatory itself will be closed to the public during the broadcast.

A total lunar eclipse is the result of the moon passing directly through earth's shadow, causing it to actively dim into a reddish color.  

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Orange County 27 mins ago

OC Board adopts resolution for abandoned children due to deported parents

Burbank 54 mins ago

Thieves are breaking into cars by cloning keys, Burbank police warn

The next total eclipse visible in Southern California isn’t expected to occur until March 3, 2026.

This article tagged under:

Griffith ParkGriffith Observatory
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us