Griffith Park Observatory to livestream total lunar eclipse. Where to watch

The Griffith Park Observatory is scheduled to livestream next week's total lunar eclipse online.

The broadcast will begin on Thursday, March 13 at 8:50 p.m., and end the next morning at 3:05 a.m. on its YouTube channel as long as weather is clear enough for viewing.

The observatory notes the eclipse should be visible to the naked eye from anywhere in Southern California with no telescope needed as people are encouraged to "just look southeast.”

Lunar eclipses are not dangerous to the eyes and do not require eye protection.

The observatory itself will be closed to the public during the broadcast.

A total lunar eclipse is the result of the moon passing directly through earth's shadow, causing it to actively dim into a reddish color.

The next total eclipse visible in Southern California isn’t expected to occur until March 3, 2026.