Wife of Grossman Burn Foundation Co-Founder Pleads Not Guilty in Hit-and-Run That Killed 2 Brothers

Rebecca Grossman pleaded not guilty in court Friday to charges of murder, manslaughter and hit-and-run, for a crash that left two young boys dead in Westlake Village in 2020.

Grossman is the wife of well-known Dr. Peter Grossman, co-founder of a foundation connected to his family's world famous Grossman Burn Center.

Friday's hearing was short but the nearly two years leading up to it have been far too long for Nancy Iskander, the mother of the two boys who were killed.

"Well it was another step, another arraignment, another time I see the defendant pleading not guilty and not taking responsibility for the murder of the boys," Iskander said.

In September 2020, Iskander was with her husband, three sons and their daughter out for a walk in Westlake Village when they began crossing the street.

Prosecutors say Grossman was racing with a friend at high speeds when she struck and killed Iskander's two oldest boys in the crosswalk: 11-year-old Mark and 8-year-old Jacob.

A judge ruled last month Grossman should stand trial.

"It’s another burden we carry, right? So the loss of the boys was one thing and this is yet another loss we carry of the time we have to wait to see any justice," Iskander said.

Prosecutors say Grossman had been drinking prior to the crash, and posted a blood-alcohol level of .08.

They also allege she hit the boys at more than 70 mph in a 45 mph zone and continued driving, only stopping when her car eventually broke down.

Grossman maintains she didn't see the boys and told officers that day she didn't know why her airbags went off.

Iskander says her boys deserve justice.

"Mark wanted to be a neurosurgeon, Jacob wanted to be my bodyguard," she said. "He was a tough guy and a runner and he would say 'mom, you should never worry about any attacks because I’m your bodyguard.' But I had to see him die," Iskander said.

Grossman is due back in court in August. Her trial is expected to start in September.