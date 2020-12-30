Co-Founder of Grossman Burn Foundation Charged With Murder in Crash That Killed Two Boys

A co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation was charged with murder and other counts for allegedly running over two young boys in Westlake Village.

Rebecca Grossman, 57, of Hidden Hills, is set to be arraigned in a Van Nuys courtroom on two felony counts each of murder and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, along with one felony count of hit-and-run driving resulting in death.

The crash occurred Sept. 29 on Triunfo Canyon Road in Westlake Village.

Mark Iskander, 11, and 8-year-old Jacob Iskander were crossing the street in a marked crosswalk with their parents when they were struck. Grossman is accused of leaving the scene before she stopped about one-quarter mile from the site of the crash when her engine cut out, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

She faces up to 34 years to life in state prison, if convicted.

Grossman was arrested after the crash but was released on Oct. 1 after posting bond, according to jail records.

Grossman is the wife of Dr. Peter Grossman, who is the director of the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills and son of the center's late founder, A. Richard Grossman. Rebecca Grossman is also co-founder and chairwoman of the Grossman Burn Foundation, and the former publisher of Westlake Magazine.