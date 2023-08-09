Traffic

Group blocks lanes near 5 and 134 Freeways near Glendale

By Staff Reports

A group of people shuts down the 5 freeway on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.
NBCLA

Freeway lanes along the 5 and 134 freeways were blocked by a group of people Wednesday night.

Several people were seen standing outside of their vehicles and walking along the freeway lanes.

News Chopper 4 flew over the area and it appeared that one person was waving an Armenian flag.

It was unclear why the group was blocking the freeway or how long they were staying there.

For a look at our traffic map, click here.

This article tagged under:

TrafficGlendale
