Group of 4 accused of stealing from ATMs at small businesses: LAPD

Four people believed to be behind several ATM robberies have been arrested, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Sunday.

The group of four is accused of targeting a series of ATMs at small businesses and other crimes in the North Hollywood area. Law enforcement did not say how many small businesses were victims of the thieves.

Details on what led up to the arrests were not available.

LAPD said it is hosting a news conference Tuesday to share more details about the crimes. Police did not release the names of those who were arrested.