Group of 4 arrested in 7-Eleven robbery linked to series of other thefts

Two men and two women suspected in what authorities described as a takeover robbery at a 7-Eleven store in Compton were arrested Friday.

Compton Sheriff's Station deputies responded to a robbery alarm at the convenience store on the 1500 block of South Long Beach Boulevard, near Compton College, at approximately 10:50 p.m., according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The armed perpetrators took various denominations of cash, authorities said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

A tracking device was placed inside the cash that alerted deputies to the location of the suspects. Compton Sheriff's Station deputies located the vehicle and conducted a felony traffic stop. All four suspects were arrested without incident and taken to the Century Regional Detention Facility, authorities said.

During their investigation, deputies recovered the currency taken from the store, along with two replica semi-automatic guns.

Deputies also discovered all suspects are possibly linked to other robberies in Los Angeles, Lakewood, Glendale and Irvine between Sunday and Friday, authorities said.

The names of the suspects were not released.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery was urged to call the Compton Sheriff's Station at 310-605-6500.