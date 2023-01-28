tyre nichols

Group of Demonstrators Gathered in Hollywood Area Following Death of Tyre Nichols

At 10:18 p.m., the LAPD announced that the crowd had dispersed and the flow of traffic returned to normal.

By Staff Reports

LAPD Headquarters
Eric Leonard/NBCLA

Demonstrators have been gathering outside LAPD headquarters following the death of Tyre Nichols and after video was released Friday beating that led to his death.

Shortly before 8 p.m., LAPD said they were aware of a "small group that has gathered in the Hollywood area."

The group then began traveling westbound on Sunset Boulevard from Vine Street.

Residents were advised to avoid the area after traffic was affected.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

At around 9:30 p.m., LAPD tweeted that the group was in the area of Cahuenga and Hollywood boulevard.

They later returned to the area of Sunset Boulevard and Vine Street.

At 10:18 p.m., the LAPD announced that the crowd had dispersed and the flow of traffic returned to normal.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Los Angeles Lakers 3 hours ago

Lakers Tough-Luck Losers in 125-121 Overtime Loss to Celtics

Beverly Hills 7 hours ago

No Valentine's Day Plans Yet? Here Are 10 Affordable Places to Check Out

LAPD said they "detained three suspects and ultimately arrested one male suspect for a felony vandalism related to the demonstration."

This article tagged under:

tyre nichols
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us