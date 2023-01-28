Group of Demonstrators Gathered in Hollywood Area Following Death of Tyre Nichols

Demonstrators have been gathering outside LAPD headquarters following the death of Tyre Nichols and after video was released Friday beating that led to his death.

Shortly before 8 p.m., LAPD said they were aware of a "small group that has gathered in the Hollywood area."

The group then began traveling westbound on Sunset Boulevard from Vine Street.

Residents were advised to avoid the area after traffic was affected.

At around 9:30 p.m., LAPD tweeted that the group was in the area of Cahuenga and Hollywood boulevard.

They later returned to the area of Sunset Boulevard and Vine Street.

At 10:18 p.m., the LAPD announced that the crowd had dispersed and the flow of traffic returned to normal.

LAPD said they "detained three suspects and ultimately arrested one male suspect for a felony vandalism related to the demonstration."