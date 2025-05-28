Group of rehabilitated pelicans released to the wild

A group of rehabilitated pelicans soared the San Pedro skies on Wednesday upon their release back to the wild.

International Bird Rescue, a conservation group that cares for wild birds, has been taking care of a group of California Brown Pelicans after some were found injured and starving. Since March, the organization has admitted more than 250 sickened brown pelicans.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The patients under the rescue’s care range from fledglings to adults. Some have fallen ill from domoic acid poisoning. Toxic algal bloom has sickened several marine animals off the coast of Southern California, including wild birds, sea lions and elephant seals.

After weeks of rehabilitation, several pelicans successfully graduated from their care and were released in San Pedro. Video of the heartwarming release showed a line of volunteers opening crates to give the now-healthy birds their freedom.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“These birds have survived a dangerous mix of domoic acid poisoning and starvation, and their return to the wild is a hopeful sign – not just for their species, but for all of us who care about the health of our oceans,” JD Bergeron, CEO of Bird Rescue, said in a statement.

Anyone who sees wild birds in distress is asked to call their local animal control. International Bird Rescue can also be contacted via its HelpLine at 866-767-2473.