Group of Siblings Continues to Move Forward After Family Tragedy

It was a crime that puzzled investigators for weeks trying to figure out who had walked into the Sach's San Juan Capistrano home, killing both parents then shooting and paralyzing one of their five children.

In the end they found out it was the Sach's own son.

Ashton Sachs is in prison serving multiple life sentences, while his siblings move on.

In an exclusive story to NBC4 one brother is facing his own health challenge while his younger sibling who cannot walk is now a competitive athlete.

Landon Sachs says two things got him to this point in his life, family and fortitude.

The high school senior is ranked 17tth in the nation in wheelchair tennis.

He is the first in Orange County to play able bodied athletes and later this week he'll fly to Georgia for a level one national tournament.

"I want to play tennis in college definitely," Landon said. "I think after college maybe the U.S. Open and eventually Wimbledon."

He's already received a tennis scholarship to the University of Arizona but he calls how he ended up in a wheelchair, an "accident."

Landon was 8-years-old when his brother Ashton used a rifle to shoot and kill both his mother Andra and his father Brad. Landon was also shot and paralyzed.

Ashton Sachs received multiple life sentences.

The siblings say on that day their brother ceased to exist. Since then the four of them have been raising one another. Myles is now 30 and the oldest.

As the patriarch, Myles has taken over the family's businesses doing what he can to be the rock of their existence.

Then two months ago there was a set back.

"I felt like I was in a black tunnel and I had trouble standing and I was getting disoriented," Myles said. "I never felt that before."

Doctors told him, his kidneys are failing and he's running out of time.

"From what I've been told if I go on dialysis, my prognosis will be much worse than if I get a transplant now," Myles said.

He's less worried about finding a donor and more concerned about his brother and sisters.

"I mean I'm not ready to go yet," Myles said. "I've got so much ahead of me still and they need me and I need them."

How the siblings got this far they say is a testament to their parents.

Landon Sachs believes his drive comes from wanting to make his parents proud.

Myles says he is driven by duty.

"It all stems from a promise I made to my mother many moons ago," Myles said. "If anything were to happen to her I would do whatever it takes to make sure everyone stays together."