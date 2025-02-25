Group of teen bicyclists seen beating man in Mid-Wilshire

A disturbing video captured numerous teenagers mercilessly beating a man in the streets of Mid-Wilshire in a daylight attack that remains under investigation.

Video taken Saturday shows roughly two dozen or so teens assaulting and berating a man near the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Carrillo Drive. The video was captured around 5 p.m. and officers were called to the scene for an assault with a deadly weapon investigation.

After speaking with witnesses, officers learned the victim and a group of about 20 to 30 teens on bicycles were involved in an argument. A couple of the teenagers kicked and struck the victim’s vehicle, prompting him to exit his car to confront them, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

"A couple of the suspects from the group started hitting and kicking the victim's vehicle, which is when the victim stepped out of the vehicle to confront the group at which point, some of the suspects started to assault the victim," LAPD Officer David Cuellar said.

Police said a fight ensued, in which other teenagers joined to assault the driver. They then fled south on Carrillo Drive.

The attackers are described as being 16 to 18 years of age.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and treated the victim’s injuries, which were described as minor. The victim declined transport to a hospital.

"One eye was closed, he had a black eye. The jaw was swollen; he did not look good at all, which is really, really sad," said Natasha Espinal, who knows the victim's family. "It should not happen. It’s extremely sad for everyone to see. It’s scary."

Espinal has been in contact with the victim’s mother, who reached out to her neighbors to see if anyone recognized the teenagers who assaulted her 27-year-old son.

Police did not release the victim's name.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals in the video or who has information on the attack is encouraged to contact LAPD Wilshire Area’s Detective Carlos, Serial No. 41244, at 213-922-8229. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.