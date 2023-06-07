Group of teens crashes stolen car into flower shop in South LA

A group of teens crashed a stolen vehicle into a flower shop after a pursuit in South LA Wednesday morning.

Just before 12:30 a.m. a short pursuit began and ended when the driver lost control and went crashing into the business at the corner of Gage Avenue and Figueroa Street.

Inside the vehicle were four teens between the ages of 12 and 15. When police ran the license plates they came back as stolen.

Police are investigating if the teens were impaired at the time of the incident. The driver was taken to the hospital after complaining of pain.

According to police, the three others were arrested and cited. They will be released back to their parents.

At this time it is unknown where the vehicle was taken from.