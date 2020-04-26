Group Protests Against Whittier Councilwoman Opposed to Financial Aid for Undocumented Immigrants

A group of demonstrators gathered outside the home of a Whittier city councilwoman to protest a lawsuit she filed to block coronavirus financial aid for undocumented immigrants.

The group gathered outside of Jessica Martinez's home in Whittier on Saturday evening. Martinez filed the lawsuit against Gov. Gavin Newsom in hopes of blocking the $75 million in coronavirus-related financial aid for undocumented immigrants who won't qualify for unemployment insurance.

Newsom is offering $500 per person to more than 150,000 unemployed adults who were left out of the stimulus package approved by Congress because of their immigration status.

"We are here to protest. We want her out of office. We don't want that type of politics in our city," said Jaime Gutierrez. "We support our undocumented immigrant working families.

As of Sunday morning, Martinez had not responded to NBCLA's request for comment.

Jesse Melgar, the press secretary for Newsom released a statement Saturday nights in regards to the protest.

"California is taking legally justified and morally necessary action to assist all Californians impacted by COVID-19," Melgar said. "These actions benefit public health and the economic well-being of families and communities hit hardest by this pandemic. We look forward to defending what we know to be right in court."