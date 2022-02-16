Reseda

Grover Cleveland High School Wins LAUSD Academic Decathlon

Placing second was Van Nuys Senior High School, followed by Bell Senior High School.

By City News Service

Grover Cleveland Charter High School in Reseda was named the winner of the Los Angeles Unified School District's 41st annual Academic Decathlon Wednesday, earning the school a spot in next month's statewide competition.

The school's seven-member team won the district title with a total of 37,221 points out of a possible 60,000.

Van Nuys Senior High School placed second with 34,917 points, followed by Bell Senior High School with 34,650.

The theme of this year's competition is "Water: A Most Essential Resource.''

Grover Cleveland High will advance to the California Academic Decathlon, which will be held virtually in March. Van Nuys and Bell high schools will also take part in the competition as wild-card teams, along with Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies Magnet, Valley Academy of Arts & Sciences, John Marshall Senior High School, Richard Vladovic Harbor Teacher Preparation Academy, James Garfield Senior High School, Abraham Lincoln Senior High School, Westchester Enriched Sciences Magnets and Gardena Senior High School.

LAUSD schools have won 23 state Academic Decathlon titles and 19 national championships.

Last week, Mark Keppel High School in Alhambra was named the winner of the Los Angeles County Academic Decathlon, scoring 43,444 points out of a possible 60,000 to advance to the state competition.

