Growing memorial marks site of deadly Santa Ana crash

Flowers and crosses now mark the site where four people were killed in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in Santa Ana.

Police in Orange County are investigating the Saturday crash after a high-speed driver slammed into a tree near Segerstrom Avenue and Townsend Street. Families are mourning the deaths of four individuals, which include a pair of sisters.

Ignacio Robles said he couldn’t describe the immeasurable pain he and his loved ones are feeling after learning two of his daughters were among the six passengers of the vehicle. He said one of his daughters did not survive.

“She was a good kid,” he said. “She didn’t talk much, she didn’t do drugs, didn’t drink.”

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Investigators said the vehicle was driven by an 18-year-old who was traveling west on Segerstrom Avenue. He, a 20-year-old passenger and two teenage girls were killed at the scene.

The survivors of the crash are described as a 15-year-old girl who is in stable condition and a 13-year-old girl who is in grave condition.

“It's more than likely that alcohol and drugs played a factor in the incident,” Santa Ana police officer Natalie Garcia said. “However, we know for certain that the vehicle appears to be traveling or have had been traveling at a high rate of speed.”

Police said their suspicions that drugs may have played a factor in the crash came after they found evidence at the scene.

The Santa Ana Unified School District sent a statement saying Valley High School and Carr Middle School students were involved in the crash. It also said counselors will be available this week to help students process the tragedy.

Law enforcement officials have not identified the deceased.