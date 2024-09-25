LAPD concerned more teens may be victims of school counselor accused of sexual assault

The Los Angeles Police Department is seeking other potential victims of a high school guidance counselor who was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student in West Los Angeles.

Julie Tichon, 37, was arrested in August after she was accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy from February to March of this year. She was a former guidance counselor at Yula High School, where she met the victim, according to police. Authorities said they believe the assaults happened off campus.

Tichon is facing charges that include three counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and one count of oral copulation of a person under 18.

Detectives learned of the accusations after the boy told his parents of the alleged assaults. His parents then reported the teacher to Yula High School and to law enforcement.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“One of the biggest problems we have with juvenile cases, is often kids don’t realize they’ve been victims of crimes until years afterward,” said LAPD Detective Supervisor Brent Hopkins. “Either they didn’t know it was wrong or once they do, they feel some troubles about coming forward.”

Tichon, who worked at the school for four years, is no longer working there according to officials. If convicted, she could face five years in prison. She’s due back in court on Nov. 1.

The school has not returned NBC4’s request for comment.

Police said they believe there may be more victims and they are asking them to come forward.