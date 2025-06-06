Guide Dogs of America to host community open house with service dog demos and family fun

Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines, a nonprofit known for transforming lives through its expertly trained service dogs, will open its doors to the public on Saturday, June 7, 2025, for its annual Open House celebration.

Held on the organization’s scenic 7-acre campus in Sylmar, California, the free event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to all ages.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

This year’s theme, “Crossing the Plate, Since ’48,” honors the organization’s long-standing commitment to service, support, and community since its founding in 1948. The day promises an engaging mix of entertainment, education, and heartwarming moments designed to showcase the powerful bond between people and their service dogs.

Highlights of the event include a puppy kissing booth, meet-and-greet opportunities with dogs in training, guided tours of the training and kennel facilities, and a silent auction featuring curated gift baskets.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Families will also hear powerful firsthand accounts from recipients whose lives have been transformed by their guide or service dog.

“Our Open House is more than just a fun day for the family—it’s a chance for the community to see firsthand the life-changing impact our guide and service dogs have on people’s lives,” stated Tony Blevins, President and Director of GDA | TLC.

One such story is that of Kim, a veteran and recipient of a PTSD service dog. “Jackson isn’t just my service dog — he’s my lifeline,” she shared. “Thanks to him, I’m enjoying the moments I once missed.”

Founded as a nonprofit, Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines provides expertly trained dogs free of charge to individuals who are blind or visually impaired, veterans with PTSD, children with autism, and public facilities such as hospitals, schools, and courtrooms.

The organization covers all program-related costs, including training, travel, room and board, and long-term support, removing financial barriers to access.

Registration for the 2025 Open House is free and currently open on their website

For additional details about the event or to learn how to apply for a guide or service dog, please contact Rosa Malagon at RMalagon@guidedogsofamerica.org or call (818) 833-6464.

Whether you’re a longtime supporter or simply curious about the training behind these remarkable animals, GDA | TLC’s Open House offers a rare glimpse into the transformative work of service dogs and the joy they bring to lives every day.