Gunman Fatally Shot After Allegedly Killing Man in His 70s in Pasadena

A gunman was killed during a shootout with police Tuesday after allegedly killing a man and attempting to carjack two women in Pasadena.

Officers were called about 2:35 p.m. to the 600 block of Sunnyslope Avenue, near Orange Grove Boulevard, after the suspect allegedly shot the roughly 70-year-old victim, according to Pasadena Police Department Chief John Perez.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

It was not immediately known what led up to the shooting.

The suspect allegedly tried to flee from police by jumping into a woman's car and attempting to carjack her, Perez said. However, the man was unable to steal the car and exchanged gunfire with police before running on Sunnyslope Avenue.

The man allegedly attempted to carjack a second woman, but again failed to steal the vehicle and held the woman at gunpoint until he was cornered by police in the area of East Villa Street and North Sunnyslope Avenue, Perez said.

The man exchanged fire with police and was struck by at least one gunshot, though Perez said it was not immediately known if he was struck by an officer's bullet or if his wound was self-inflicted.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released, though police said he was in his 20's The roughly 70-year-old victim was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. His name was not released pending notification of his relatives.

The two women the man allegedly attempted to carjack were evaluated and treated at the scene for unknown injuries. No officers were reported injured.

The area of East Villa Street and North Sunnyslope Avenue was closed to traffic as authorities investigated the shooting. Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4241.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.