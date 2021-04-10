shooting

Gunman Fires Into Sun Valley Apartment, Wounding Boy

“The suspect was knocking on the door, banging on the door and ended up shooting multiple rounds into the apartment” from the outside, he said. 

A 6-year-old boy is expected to survive a gunshot wound to the foot after someone fired several shots into the front door of an apartment unit in Sun Valley Saturday, police said. 

The shooting occurred at about 1:30 a.m. in the 12000 block of Sheldon Avenue, according to a watch commander at the Los Angeles Police Department's Foothill station. 

“A 6-year-old boy was struck in the foot. The suspect is outstanding and evidence was recovered.” 

It was unclear if the suspect was a man or a woman, he said. Paramedics rushed the boy to an area hospital, where he was in stable condition. 

The LAPD's Foothill station urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 818-756-8861.

