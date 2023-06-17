Gunman flees on scooter after killing man in the San Fernando Valley

A gunman fled on an electric scooter after shooting and killing a man in broad daylight in the San Fernando Valley.

The victim, who police said was around 40 years hold, suffered multiple bullet wounds when gunshots rang out around 4:20 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Parthenia Street and Burnet Avenue in the North Hills neighborhood. He died at the scene.

Police described the shooter as a man in his 20s who was wearing a black hat, gray shirt and white shoes. He left the area on an electric scooter.

Neither the victim’s identity nor a possible motive was immediately released.