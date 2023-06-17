san fernando valley

Gunman flees on scooter after killing man in the San Fernando Valley

By Tracey Leong

NBC Universal, Inc.

A gunman fled on an electric scooter after shooting and killing a man in broad daylight in the San Fernando Valley.

The victim, who police said was around 40 years hold, suffered multiple bullet wounds when gunshots rang out around 4:20 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Parthenia Street and Burnet Avenue in the North Hills neighborhood. He died at the scene.

Police described the shooter as a man in his 20s who was wearing a black hat, gray shirt and white shoes. He left the area on an electric scooter.

Neither the victim’s identity nor a possible motive was immediately released.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

san fernando valleynorth hills
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us