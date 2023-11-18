Gunman sought in deadly shooting during South LA street takeover

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating the gunman who killed a 23-year-old man during a street takeover in South Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers responded to a call Friday of a shooting near the intersection of Manhattan Place and 54th Street. There, several vehicles and pedestrians were seen fleeing the scene where moments before, surveillance footage of nearby buildings captured a large group of people surrounding drivers performing “donuts” with their cars.

Once on foot, officers found a man on the ground, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Paramedics responded to the scene and declared the victim dead.

The victim’s name is being withheld while authorities notify his family. LAPD described the deceased as a 23-year-old man.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

Police are searching for a gunman who was only described as an individual who wore dark clothing at the time of the violence. Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the LAPD South Bureau Homicide Division at 323-786-5100. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.