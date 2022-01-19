Gardena

Gunman Sought in Fatal Shooting of Woman Inside Car in Gardena

By Hetty Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police were searching Tuesday for a man who opened fire on a car, killing a young woman inside in Gardena.

The incident happened about 11:30 a.m. Dozens of onlookers gathered, some in anguish.

Two others, including a toddler, were inside the car when someone opened fire.

LAPD Capt. Adrian Gonzalez a 2-year-old child was in the backseat who was also not injured.

The woman managed to get to the nearby major intersection before she died from her injuries.

Police were trying to determine whether the woman was the intended target or if the gunman was shooting at the other person in the car.

The woman in her 20s or 30s has not been identified.

