Gunman sought after two men were left injured in a shooting in Hollywood

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a gunman who left two people injured outside a restaurant in Hollywood early Thursday.

The shooting was reported at the 1600 block of N. Cahuenga Boulevard in Hollywood at around midnight.

Two men were leaving the Status restaurant and lounge when they were shot.

The gunman took off running and was described as wearing a yellow shirt and gray shorts. It was not clear what lead up to the shooting or if the men knew each other.

Good Samaritans and a security guard from a nearby bar rushed to help one of the victims.

"So I grabbed his shirt, I was right there, and I plugged up the hole, applied pressure and then just kept on talking to him," Eric Hinckley, a good Samaritan, said.

The two victims were transported to the hospital in a stable condition.