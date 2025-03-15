Studio City

Gunmen on the loose after shooting woman in Studio City

The victim is described as being in stable condition.

By Karla Rendon

Police are searching for the two people who shot a woman late Friday in Studio City.

The shooting was reported shortly after 11 p.m. on the 3900 block of Kentucky Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. There, a woman parked her vehicle and was approached by two individuals.

For reasons unknown, the individuals shot at the woman. They then took off in a vehicle.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. She is described as being in stable condition.

A detailed description of the gunmen was not available. It is unclear what kind of vehicle they fled in.

