Gunmen on the loose after shooting woman in Studio City

Police are searching for the two people who shot a woman late Friday in Studio City.

The shooting was reported shortly after 11 p.m. on the 3900 block of Kentucky Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. There, a woman parked her vehicle and was approached by two individuals.

For reasons unknown, the individuals shot at the woman. They then took off in a vehicle.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. She is described as being in stable condition.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

A detailed description of the gunmen was not available. It is unclear what kind of vehicle they fled in.