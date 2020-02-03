Hollywood

Guns N’ Roses Will Play LA’s SoFi Stadium in August

By City News Service

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

Guns N' Roses will be the first rock band to play at the new SoFi Stadium after it opens this summer, promoters announced Monday.

The reunited band will play on Saturday, Aug. 8 at the home of Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams, which is scheduled to open in July.

Original band members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan announced a reunion tour in 2016. Since then, they've played more than 150 shows worldwide.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at noon at LiveNation.com. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets Tuesday at noon until Thursday at 10 p.m. at www.citientertainment.com.

The new stadium will be the centerpiece of the Hollywood Park project,
which has an estimated price tag of about $5 billion. The cost of the
stadium itself was originally estimated at about $2.6 billion.

The stadium -- located along South Prairie Avenue, between West
Manchester Boulevard and West Century Boulevard -- will have a seating capacity of approximately 70,000, expandable up to 100,000, with 260 luxury suites, more than 13,000 premium seats, and over three million square feet of usable space.

The 298-acre overall project will eventually include a performing arts
center, hotels, parks, retail shops, restaurants and residences.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

