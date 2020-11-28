Gunshots Fired Into Vehicle Occupied By Family of Four

Someone fired into a vehicle in Long Beach that was occupied by a family of four but no one was hit, a police spokeswoman said Saturday.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 10:27 p.m. Friday regarding a shooting in the 1600 block of Linden Avenue, according to Long Beach Police Department PIO Allison Gallagher. A man told police that he, his wife and their two children were in their vehicle, when they heard a gunshot, Gallagher said.

“The victim did not initially know it was a gunshot, but found a bullet hole in his car, after he had parked,” she said. “No one in the vehicle was struck by gunfire and no injuries were reported.”

Officers found evidence, including bullet casings and strike marks on the vehicle. The department's Gang Investigation Section urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 562-570-7370 or LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.