Habitat for Humanity honors the legacy of former President Jimmy Carter

The nonprofit Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles held a special service Friday honoring former President, Jimmy Carter.

The service, held at the organization's headquarters in Bellflower, looked back on the life of America's 39th president and the lives of the people he impacted.

"Jimmy Carter had a heart for people like me," said Jose Tobar, holding back tears.

Tobar recalled how special he felt as a teen in 1995 when he met the former president. Carter was a part of the Habitat for Humanity construction crew that built Tobar's family their first home, which they still own.

"What an incredible experience, that the President and First Lady knew me!" said Tobar.

Rosa Vicencio and her daughter Elizabeth met the Carters' in 2007 when the former president helped build their house in San Pedro. Vinencio said the home was "life-changing," allowing their family to grow and flourish without the burden of an expensive house payment — something the nonprofit specializes in.

"In many ways, habitat was the perfect expression of Mr. Carter’s life-long belief that caring for others was a responsibility we all have. Not for self promotion or praise, but because it’s the right thing to do," said LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn.

As a final tribute, those who attended the service signed a door, like the ones Carter installed in hundreds of houses across the country. Leaving notes of thanks to a man whose legacy of giving defined his 100 years on this Earth.