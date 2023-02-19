Richard Nixon

Half-Price Admission at Nixon Library For Presidents Day

The Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum will be half-price to celebrate Presidents Day.

Admission at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum in Yorba Linda will be half-price Monday for Presidents Day.

The library will also mark Presidents Day by having presidential actors representing George Washington, Andrew Jackson, Abraham Lincoln, Ulysses S. Grant and Dwight D. Eisenhower be available for pictures throughout the day.

They will also conduct an educational history talk in the library's East Room at 11 a.m.

The first 500 visitors will receive a free cherry pie shooter.

The library will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The library's usual prices are $25 for adults, $21 for seniors age 62 and older, $19 for retired military members, college and high school students and children ages 12 to 17 and $15 for children ages 5 to 11. Admission is free for active duty military with identification and children 4 and under.

More information is available by calling the library at 714-993-5075.

Although commonly known as Presidents Day, the Monday federal holiday is still legally Washington's Birthday.

The holiday was shifted from Feb. 22 to the third Monday in February 1971 under the terms of the Uniform Monday Holiday Act of 1968.

Because the holiday falls between Feb. 15 and 21 it can never fall on the actual anniversary of Washington's birth in 1732.

The term Presidents Day began being popularized in the 1980s, when retailers combined sales formerly held in conjunction with Washington and Lincoln's birthdays.

Lincoln's Feb. 12 birthday has never been a federal holiday but is a holiday in California.

