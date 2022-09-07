Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights, one of Southern California's most anticipated spooktacular events, is back and set to debut with a special red carpet celebration Thursday night.
California Live and Acceso Total will be live on the red carpet to bring you all the guest arrivals and interviews. They'll also have a sneak peak at this year's bone-chilling attractions.
Watch the live stream beginning at 6 p.m. on this page, as well as the NBC Los Angeles News channel on Peacock, Roku and Samsung TV plus. It will also be live on the NBCLA app on Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV.
This year's Halloween Horror Nights lineup features eight haunted houses, scare zones, rides open during the event, and live entertainment.
Here's a breakdown of the eight haunted houses inspired by some of the biggest names in horror:
- The Weeknd: After hours Nightmare - It's Music to Your Fears
- Terror Tram - Terror Tram Ventures into the Mind of Jordan Peele
- Halloween - His Beginning is Your End
- The Horrors of Blumhouse - Twice the Screams. Twice the Terror
- Universal Monsters: Legends Collide - It's The Wolf Man vs. Dracula vs. The Mummy
- Killer Klowns From Outer Space - You'll Be Screaming, But Not With Laughter
- La Llorona: The Weeping Woman - When La Llorona Weeps, You'll Scream
- Scarecrow: The Reaping - Fear is About to Be Sown
- Universal Horror Hotel - Welcome to the Hotel from Hell
Universal Studios Hollywood, KNBC and KVEA are owned by NBCUniversal.