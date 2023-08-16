Hancock Park denim store latest target in string of flash mob robberies

A Hancock Park clothing store is the latest in Los Angeles County to be targeted in a flash mob robbery, as police search for a group of masked thieves who took off with an undisclosed amount of goods.

Ksubi, a luxury denim store on La Brea Avenue, was robbed Tuesday in a swift heist.

Community members said they’re frustrated with recent string of robberies in the city and fear for their wellbeing. One local business owner who chose to say anonymous out of fear for their safety recalled the robbery happening in what felt like seconds.

“I was starting to close the shop and I saw about eight guys with ski masks on their face,” the business owner said. “They look at me, I close the store because I was kind of scared and 20 seconds later, they were running the other way with hands full of clothes.”

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

It is unclear how much the robbers took.

A search for the perpetrators remains as law enforcement continue to search for the culprits who robbed a Nordstrom at Westfield Topanga Mall over the weekend. That incident follows the flash theft of an Yves Saint Laurent store at the Americana at Brand mall. In both instances, the robbers made off with approximately $300,000 worth of merchandise, according to LAPD.

George Gascon, the Los Angeles County District Attorney, said he was “outraged” by the robberies.

“We view them as organized crime and we will use every tool available under the law when there is an arrest made to make sure that these individuals are held accountable,” Gascon said.

Staff for Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said she is expected to discuss the ordeal in a press conference Thursday.