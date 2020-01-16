Homicide

‘It’s Not Fair’: Mother of Slain Man Pleads for Help to Find Killer

Anthony Iniguez was shot and killed on June 17, 2017. He left behind two young sons.

By Kim Baldonado

NBCLA

Kristen Turman stood near the grave site of her young adult son who was shot to death more than two years ago while riding his bike home from a friend's house and pleaded for help to find the killer.

Anthony Iniguez, 20, was shot on June 17, 2017 in Harbor City. He left behind two young sons.

"My son was 20 but he was still my baby," she said Thursday at a news conference announcing a reward of $10,000 for information leading to the shooter. "It's not fair to take people away from their family."

Iniguez was riding his bicycle home from a friend's house when he was shot in the head in the early morning hours of June 17 at Normandie Avenue and 252nd Street.

"There was a string of shootings that had happened around the time my son was shot," his mother said. "His friend was shot the week before he was shot.

"We want to get these people off the street so they can't hurt anybody's babies," she said.

Turman said she doesn't know why her son was killed.

"He worked two jobs and he wanted to provide for his family," Turman said. "He wanted to get married. He wanted to have a life."

The $10,000 reward is only available for three months, so anyone with information is urged to contact the LAPD. Those who wish to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

