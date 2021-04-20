Newport Beach

Harbor Patrol, Good Samaritans Rescue 14 People From Sinking Boat in Newport Beach

By City News Service

@sharonkalili via OC Sheriff's Department

Orange County first responders and good Samaritans rescued 14 people from a boat that was taking on water off the coast of Newport Beach, authorities said.

Harbor Patrol officials received a call at 2:45 p.m. Sunday of a 41-foot Carver vessel taking on water outside the entrance to Newport Harbor. When deputies from the Orange County Sheriff's Department arrived, a Good Samaritan boat was towing the vessel, but it was sinking quickly and was almost submerged, officials said.

"All 14 passengers on the vessel jumped into the water, and were saved by Harbor Patrol, Newport Lifeguards and Good Samaritan vessels. All passengers were transported to the Harbor Patrol office and cared for," the sheriff's department said.

The cause of the vessel's trouble is under investigation.

