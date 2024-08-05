HARD Summer musical festival draws noise complaints from neighbors

Hard Summer may have gone too hard.

Neighbors in El Segundo and surrounding areas reported "loud booming sounds," coming from SoFi Stadium on Saturday.

The two-day musical festival drew multiple complaints, gaining the attention of authorities and Inglewood Mayor James Butts.

Butts apologized to the neighbors affected and assured them that adjustments to the audio were made to avoid any further complaints.

"First of all, this is the first time in five years this is the first time we’ve had this kind of complaint about music or noise and so I apologize to everyone that had their lives disrupted by the music but we have everything under control and we will continue to make sure it’s a pleasant experience not only for the people that come to the city but for the people that live and reside in this greater south bay area," said Butts.

Hard Summer organizers said they were aware of the sound issues reported and that sound monitors were deployed in the field.

“For today's event, we have made extensive efforts to mitigate sound levels with operational changes. Our team will be reacting in real-time to adjust concerns until the event ends promptly at 10 PM. While the fan experience is paramount to HARD Summer, it is equally important for us to be good members of the community and considerate neighbors to the city of Inglewood," wrote Hard Summer in a statement.

Festival goers had their own complaints that the music was not loud enough. In a post on X, Cloonee, a DJ performing at Hard Summer, acknowledged issues with his audio.

The music event ends Sunday at 10 p.m. and Butts said there haven't been any new complaints so far.