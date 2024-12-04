Two iconic restaurants in SoCal to close after nearly 50 years 

Two beloved SoCal restaurants are shutting down this month, citing new developments and economic conditions.

Harpoon Henry’s, a Dana Point landmark, is set to close Jan. 28 after nearly 50 years in business, restaurant founder Robert Mardian, Jr. announced Nov. 29.

The closure is part of an ongoing $550 million redevelopment project to Dana Point Harbor. The project, set to take place in mid-summer 2025, will add new hotels, parking structures, restaurants and architecture to the 52-year-old harbor.

“We know how much this establishment means to the community, and we encourage everyone to come celebrate the final season with the Harpoon Henry’s team,” said Bryon Ward of Dana Point Harbor Partners, in a written release.

Mardian, Jr. gave an official employee notice of the closure on Nov. 29, and employees will have the chance to join the team at Wind & Sea, a nearby restaurant also owned by Mardian, Jr., beginning in January.

The seafood restaurant’s closing announcement comes only one year after its neighboring restaurant, El Torito, closed its doors after 39 years.

Ward said he hopes to have announcements about new dining projects “in the coming months.”

Also, the Rose, a high-profile eatery and cafe in Venice, announced its last day of service to be Dec. 15, saying the economic challenges it’s faced in recent years.

“From economic shifts to a downturn in tourism and foot traffic in our neighborhood, we have navigated these hurdles with determination and optimism. Unfortunately, these factors have made it unsustainable to continue operating a chef-driven restaurant of this scale in Venice,” said the management team.

The local landmark, which has been serving the Venice community for 45 years, can be enjoyed at the corner of Rose Avenue and Main Street for the next two weeks.

“I thought that place would be there forever,” said Jason Neroni, a former chef at The Rose.