Harry Potter musical now in Los Angeles. Here's when to see the magic

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," a musical that takes place 19 years after the original Harry Potter story, is in Los Angeles.

The musical continues the story of J.K. Rowling’s wizarding world and follows Harry Potter’s son, Albus Severus Potter.

The show is running at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre from Feb. 15 until June 22.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

A red carpet premiere was on Feb. 19 and featured actors from the show, producers and other celebrities.

The script was released on July 31, 2016 and a definitive edition was published July 25, 2017.