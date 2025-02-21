Hollywood

Harry Potter play now in Los Angeles. Here's when to see the magic

The show will run until June 22

By Benjamin Gamson

The script for “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” was initially released on July 31, 2016.
Broadway in Hollywood

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," a play that takes place 19 years after the original Harry Potter story, is in Los Angeles. 

The play continues the story of J.K. Rowling’s wizarding world and follows Harry Potter’s son, Albus Severus Potter. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Television Dec 4, 2024

Ralph Fiennes reveals who should play Voldemort in ‘Harry Potter' TV show

Celebrity News Nov 30, 2024

Magic can't save ‘Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint from a $2.3 million tax bill

The show is running at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre from Feb. 15 until June 22. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

A red carpet premiere was on Feb. 19 and featured actors from the show, producers and other celebrities. 

The script was released on July 31, 2016 and a definitive edition was published July 25, 2017.

Editor's note: The show is a play, not a musical. Story updated Feb. 22.

This article tagged under:

HollywoodTheater
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us