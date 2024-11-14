Westminster

Hate crime victim describes being sexually assaulted in Westminster

She said the suspect touched her inappropriately and told her she had no rights because she’s Mexican.

By Hetty Chang and Benjamin Gamson

NBC Universal, Inc.

An Orange County woman said she is traumatized after being sexually assaulted in a Westminster Walmart in what she also described as a hate crime. 

The woman, 43-year-old Maribel Vergara, said that the suspect, who was identified as Aaro Aubrey Navies, grabbed her buttocks and then told her that he could do whatever he wanted because “You’re a Mexican, and you don’t have rights.” 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Vergara, who typically carries pepper spray, said she didn’t have it on her to use it against the alleged assailant. Although Vergara primarily speaks Spanish, she says she understands English better than she speaks it and understood clearly what her attacker said.

She claimed he also made a vulgar gesture to her with his tongue. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Vergara said, minutes after calling 911, officers came to the store and arrested Navies on charges of sexual battery and hate crime, a felony.  

“We think of it as officers, ‘How would our mothers, grandmothers feel when officers got there?’ They showed compassion for her,” Cmdr. Michael Harvey with the Westminster Police Department said.”Like any other crime, we want to public to know this is not tolerated.”

Vergara said that her reason for speaking out is to prevent this man from targeting someone else in the future. 

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Los Angeles Dodgers 14 mins ago

Shohei Ohtani's $4.4 Million 50-50 ball lands in Taiwan's iconic Taipei 101 building

Los Angeles 60 mins ago

Police search for man accused of attempting to carjack three women in one day

She said that everyone has rights regardless of nationality. 

This article tagged under:

WestminsterOrange County
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us