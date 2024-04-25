Manhattan Beach

Hate sign investigation underway in Manhattan Beach after possible noose found

By City News Service

Manhattan Beach police on Thursday were investigating the posting of a sign with racial slurs and the hanging of what appeared to be a noose from a tree.

A post on the Nextdoor website around 10:25 a.m. Thursday showed the handwritten sign and the rope dangling from a tree, according to Detective Seth Hartnell of the Manhattan Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene -- an isolated park area generally out of public view -- but did not find a noose hanging there, according to police. Hartnell said city workers removed the sign.

"Officers took a report documenting the incident, and Manhattan Beach Police Department detectives are investigating," according to a police statement.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was urged to contact 310-802-5127.

