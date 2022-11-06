Have Good Dance Skills? Here's How to Breakdance for a Medal at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics

The next summer Olympics will be held in Paris, France from Friday, July 26 ending Sunday, August 11.

The City of Lights will be hosting thirty-two sports totaling to 329 events, marking the 100th year anniversary of the Paris Games of 1924.

Being the sixth Olympic games hosted by France, the 2024 games will make history as "breaking" will make its Olympic debut.

According to the official Olympics website, "Breaking is a competitive form of breakdancing that includes footwork and athletic moves like back or head spins. Athletes (known as b-boys and b-girls) are judged on a number of criteria during their routines, including technical skill, creativity, style, speed, strength, rhythm and agility".

Currently, thirty-two athletes are set to compete as "b-boys" and "b-girls" for medals.

"We have had a clear priority, and this is to introduce sports which are particularly popular among the younger generations," said IOC president Thomas Bach, "And also to take into account the urbanization of sport."

