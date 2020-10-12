Amber Alert

1-Year-Old Abducted From Desert Hot Springs Found

Update: At about 1:42 a.m. Monday, the California Highway Patrol deactivated the Amber Alert and said the child had been located. Authorities did not provide more information.

The California Highway Patrol activated an Amber Alert Sunday for a 1-year-old boy who was in a vehicle that was stolen by a woman, CHP said.

If you see a gray 2010 Toyota Corolla with California license plate 8KIL566 call 911 immediately. The car was last seen traveling south from the 13700 block of Palm Drive in Desert Hot Springs.

The boy was last seen at about 10:14 p.m. Oct. 11. The car he was in was stolen by a red-haired white woman standing 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 150 lbs, wearing a black sweater, gray pants and a bandanna.

This article tagged under:

Amber Alert
