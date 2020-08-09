Have You Seen This Girl? 7-Year-Old Girl, 24-Year-Old Mother Go Missing in Koreatown

A 7-year-old girl and her mother have gone missing after a family trip in Koreatown, police said Sunday.

Ruby Alvarado, 7, and her 24-year-old mother, Xyla Aguirre, were making a family trip in the 3100 block of West 6th Street around 9 a.m. on Saturday have neither have been seen since, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

According to police, the family is concerned about the disappearance.

Ruby is described as 3 feet, 6 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing around 40 pounds. Aguirre is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds.

If you have seen or have any information regarding her whereabouts please contact the Los Angeles Police Department, Olympic Area Detectives at (213) 382-6628. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.