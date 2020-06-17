Have You Seen Him? 82-Year-Old Man Goes Missing in Arlington Heights

An 82-year-old man who suffers from a medical condition and may become disoriented, went missing Wednesday in the Arlington Heights area, prompting a Silver Alert to be issued in Los Angeles County.

Juan Martinez was last seen about 9 a.m. on West 21st Street, at Seventh Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alert on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Martinez is described as 5 feet tall, 160 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes, the CHP reported. He may be wearing a white shirt, gray jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts was encouraged to call 911.

The Silver Alert program was established to issue and coordinate alerts involving the unexplained or suspicious disappearance of elderly, developmentally disabled and cognitively impaired individuals, according to the CHP.