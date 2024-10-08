Hazardous materials team responds to Commerce big rig fire

A hazardous materials investigation that led to an evacuation order unfolded Tuesday after a big rig fire in Commerce.

Authorities responded at about 12:20 p.m. to the 2700 block of South Garfield Avenue and found a truck burning near a building. After an initial investigation, county firefighters called a hazardous materials team to the location.

Evacuations were ordered along Garfield Avenue. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Fire officials said two tanks on the big rig were possibly leaking. Details about what type of substance the truck was carrying were not immediately available.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

At about 2:30 p.m., crews on the scene reported that the material in the tanks was still burning off.