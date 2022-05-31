Exposition Park

Pesticides Prompt Hazmat Response in Exposition Park

The cause and nature of the hazardous materials situation were not immediately known.

By Staff Reports

NBCLA

Firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a hazardous materials situation in Exposition Park, after six employees at a legal cannabis operation experienced lung irritation when they walked into work.

A number of fire trucks and vehicles could be seen at the scene, near Broadway and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators determined that the site had been sprayed with pesticides overnight while the shop was closed.

The six employees were medically evaluated by the LAFD at the scene. All six workers declined extra care and transportation to the hospital.

The pesticides were determined to cause no danger to the surrounding area, and "there is presently no off-site or escalating hazard," the LAFD said in a statement.

"No other illness or injury has been reported," the statement said.

This article tagged under:

Exposition Parkhazmathazardous materials
