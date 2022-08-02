‘He United Us, Inspired Us': Fans React to Death of Voice of Dodgers, Vin Scully

Reactions poured in Tuesday night after the announcement that Dodgers announcer Vin Scully died at 94.

Mayor Eric Garcetti quickly tweeted that Scully's death "is the end of a chapter of our city's history.

"He united us, inspired us, and showed us all what it means to serve. Our City Hall will be lit up for you tomorrow Vin, our dear friend, the Voice of LA. Thank you from a grateful and loving city. #vinscully"

There will never be another Vin Scully. You will be forever missed. 🎙💙 pic.twitter.com/WyTmXsati5 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 3, 2022

The LA Times' Bill Shaikin tweeted that "the sound of summer has been silenced: RIP Vin.

"In 2016, he talked about how he'd like to be remembered. It tells you all you need to know that baseball was not one of the words in his answer."

Others recalled the legend.

Dodger Stadium press box. Gorgeous day. I hear a voice singing behind me. Beautiful, sonorous tones. I turn around. Vin Scully. He was warming up his voice for the day. It was like watching Jordan take free throws or Yo-Yo Ma tune his cello. A master, forever honoring the craft. — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 3, 2022

Our hearts are with the Dodgers organization tonight as the baseball world mourns the loss of legendary broadcaster, Vin Scully.



A true gentleman and the greatest storyteller to ever sit behind a mic. Rest easy, Vin. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 3, 2022

Mike Krukow talking about Vin Scully, who passed away today: "I loved him. He taught me baseball. It was a goal of mine just to have him say my name on the radio. I figured if he said my name on the radio, I had arrived." — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) August 3, 2022

For literally millions of baseball fans, Vin’s voice WAS Dodger baseball.



He defined his medium.



He was the common denominator across so many generations.



He was -- and is -- an absolute legend.



Rest In Peace, Vin. https://t.co/CpZ2Cmyif4 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 3, 2022