‘He United Us, Inspired Us': Fans React to Death of Voice of Dodgers, Vin Scully

Reactions poured in Tuesday night after the announcement that Dodgers announcer Vin Scully died at 94.
Mayor Eric Garcetti quickly tweeted that Scully's death "is the end of a chapter of our city's history.
"He united us, inspired us, and showed us all what it means to serve. Our City Hall will be lit up for you tomorrow Vin, our dear friend, the Voice of LA. Thank you from a grateful and loving city. #vinscully"
The LA Times' Bill Shaikin tweeted that "the sound of summer has been silenced: RIP Vin.
"In 2016, he talked about how he'd like to be remembered. It tells you all you need to know that baseball was not one of the words in his answer."
Others recalled the legend.
