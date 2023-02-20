The catholic community is mourning the death of Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell at the home where he was found dead of a gunshot wound in Hacienda Heights over the weekend.

A memorial of flowers and candles now replaces a void of detectives and crime tape after a nearly 40-hour investigation at the scene.

“It’s very depressing, how can a person do that to him”, said Anna Grandmaison, a parishioner.

“Who would want to harm a bishop and this particular bishop, nobody comes to mind”, said Gilbert Alderete, a parishioner.

Parishioners and loved are hoping for answers, but so far detectives have released no information on a suspect or motive for the murder.

The bishop who many referred to as 'The Peacemaker' spent most of his 45 years as a priest ministering LA’s inner city.

“He was loving. He was caring. He was merciful”, said Alderete.

Local leaders shared their grief on social media pages as soon as they heard the news

I'm so deeply saddened by the death of longtime peacemaker and fighter for justice, Bishop David O'Connell. He was a friend of many years and part of a prayer group that I participated in throughout the COVID pandemic. This city has lost one of its most beautiful angels. — Eric Garcetti (@ericgarcetti) February 19, 2023

My heart grieves after learning of the murder of Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell. He lovingly served as a priest and Bishop in Los Angeles County for forty-five years.



He was a peacemaker and had a passion serving those in need while improving our community. — Robert Luna (@LACoSheriff) February 19, 2023

Deputies were called to O’Connell’s home around 1 p.m. Saturday. Neighbors tell NBC4, O’Connell didn’t show up to a church event and a deacon came to the home to check on him.

“The deacon has a key to the house because that house belongs to the Catholic Church. He comes in and finds the bishop, and he’s the one that called 9-1-1”, said Alfred Tejeda, neighbor.

Alfred Tejeda lives right across the street. He said Saturday morning he and another neighbor thought it was unusual that bishop O’Connell’s blinds were still drawn.

“He’s the type of person that is up early, puts the blinds open and makes sure the sun goes in, then about that time, he is up walking his dog. Never saw him come out to walk his dog”, said Tejeda.

In fact, Tejeda said, the last time he saw the bishop was Thursday, when the 69-year-old was out walking his dog.

Tejeda said many neighbors in the small cul-de-sac took note of the bishop O'Connell's absence, but never imagined this.

“Was he not home? Did he go somewhere? But we never thought someone would come in here and kill the bishop”, said Tejeda.

Parishioners also struggling with the manner of the bishop’s death.

“It’s something I cannot understand why, why would they do that”, said Angeles Ascencio, a parishioner.

And at the same time, they are praying for the redemption of those responsible.

“Justice. Justice. I hope God forgives him for doing that”.

After a mass on Saturday, Archbishop José H. Gomez released the following statement:

"I am very sad this afternoon to report that our beloved Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell has passed away unexpectedly. It is a shock and I have no words to express my sadness.

As a priest and later a bishop here in Los Angeles for forty-five years, Bishop Dave was a man of deep prayer who had a great love for Our Blessed Mother. He was a peacemaker with a heart for the poor and the immigrant, and he had a passion for building a community where the sanctity and dignity of every human life was honored and protected.

He was also a good friend, and I will miss him greatly. I know we all will. Please join me in praying for Bishop Dave and for his family in Ireland. May Our Lady of Guadalupe wrap him in the mantle of her love, and may the angels lead him into paradise, and may he rest in peace."

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call detectives at (323) 890-5500.