‘He would make you laugh.' Loved ones remember teen found dead in Oxnard

Several bouquets of flowers and candles rest outside the home of a 13-year-old boy whose body was found off the side of the road in Oxnard last week.

Oscar Omar Hernandez was reported missing on March 30 after visiting a soccer coach in the Lancaster area. His body was found April 2 and that same coach, who was identified as 43-year-old Mario Edgardo Garcia Aquino, is now facing a murder charge in connection with the teen’s death.

Loved ones of the victim remember him as a bright and friendly boy who was welcoming. They said he had a passion for soccer and will miss his warm demeanor.

“When he would walk into the room, everyone would like, it would just brighten the entire room, which was the best part because if someone was down, he would just make your day,” said Valentina Reese, a friend of Hernandez.

Christopher Arldana, another friend of the victim, echoed those sentiments.

Law enforcement entities in Los Angeles are urging victims to come forward following the arrest of a soccer coach accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old and murdering a 13-year-old. Robert Kovacik reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Monday, April 7, 2025.

“He was just funny,” he said. “He would make you laugh. We all play soccer together. He would just goof around in practice and he would just make everyone laugh.”

The victim’s family was present on Monday when Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced the murder charge in connection with Garcia Aquino. The suspect was arrested last week in connection with a separate case that included the sexual assault of a 16-year-old boy. That incident happened in February of 2024.

Hernandez’s family is now questioning why Garcia Aquino was allowed to work as a youth soccer coach despite the previous case.

Police believe there may be other victims and say they encourage them to come forward.