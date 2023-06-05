LA County Beaches

Ocean Water Use warning issued for these 7 LA County beaches

An Ocean Water use Warning was issued due to high bacteria levels at these 7 LA County beaches.

By Jonathan Lloyd and City News Service

Birds take to the sky as surfers take advantage of the low tide swell at Malibu Surfrider Beach.
Seven Los Angeles County beaches are under a health warning due to high bacteria levels.

People were asked Monday to avoid going in the water at the following beaches.

  • Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach
  • Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach
  • Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach
  • Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu
  • Santa Monica Pier
  • Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey
  • Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

The Ocean Water Use Warning was issued after the health department said bacteria levels exceeded health standards when last tested.

The department lifted a warning at Pena Creek at Las Tunas County Beach.

