Ocean Water Use warning issued for these 7 LA County beaches

Seven Los Angeles County beaches are under a health warning due to high bacteria levels.
People were asked Monday to avoid going in the water at the following beaches.
- Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach
- Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach
- Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach
- Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu
- Santa Monica Pier
- Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey
- Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro
The Ocean Water Use Warning was issued after the health department said bacteria levels exceeded health standards when last tested.
The department lifted a warning at Pena Creek at Las Tunas County Beach.