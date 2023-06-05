Ocean Water Use warning issued for these 7 LA County beaches

Seven Los Angeles County beaches are under a health warning due to high bacteria levels.

People were asked Monday to avoid going in the water at the following beaches.

Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach

Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach

Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach

Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

Santa Monica Pier

Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

The Ocean Water Use Warning was issued after the health department said bacteria levels exceeded health standards when last tested.

The department lifted a warning at Pena Creek at Las Tunas County Beach.